BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that spring has arrived, so too have critters large and small.
Officers from the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County police departments both helped animals in distress Monday and Tuesday.
An Anne Arundel officer in the eastern district snapped into action, helping a turtle cross the road on Monday. Perhaps the animal was trying to reach a nearby Shell gas station for a snack, police joked on Twitter.
Officers and professional staff from the Baltimore County’s Precinct 1/Wilkens location helped save two baby bunnies on Tuesday that got stuck under an air conditioning unit and concrete barrier. After the bunnies hopped around some, they were reunited with their mother, police said.
Eastern District's Officer Schnell snapped into action yesterday and helped this seasoned turtle cross the road. We're not sure, but believe he was headed to a nearby Shell station for a snack. #TurtlePower #WhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/r5yC4XFNFu
#BCoPD officers and professional staff from Precinct 1/Wilkens saved two baby bunnies this afternoon from getting trapped underneath an AC unit and concrete barrier. After a lot of jumping around they were happily reunited with their mother! 🐇🐇🐰 ^NL pic.twitter.com/ZF4XKNfgKh
