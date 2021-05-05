COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that spring has arrived, so too have critters large and small.

Officers from the Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County police departments both helped animals in distress Monday and Tuesday.

An Anne Arundel officer in the eastern district snapped into action, helping a turtle cross the road on Monday. Perhaps the animal was trying to reach a nearby Shell gas station for a snack, police joked on Twitter.

Officers and professional staff from the Baltimore County’s Precinct 1/Wilkens location helped save two baby bunnies on Tuesday that got stuck under an air conditioning unit and concrete barrier. After the bunnies hopped around some, they were reunited with their mother, police said.

