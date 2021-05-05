BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Farmers Market will open at the Maryland State Fairgrounds every Wednesday from June to October, according to Maryland State Fairgrounds.

The 12th annual Baltimore County Farmers Market is set to open at the Maryland State Fairgrounds every Wednesday beginning June 2 until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Baltimore County Farmers Market is considered an essential business and an important food source by the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

“Our market is unique in that it is run mainly by Baltimore County farmers and producers with fresh, high-quality produce and more,” said Baltimore County Farmers Market Manager Bill Langlotz.

The Market will offer in-season, local produce starting with strawberries, asparagus, spinach, lettuce, spring onions, and more.

Meats, eggs, wine, cheese, herbs, vegetable seedlings, flowers, pet treats and more will also be featured.

COVID-19 regulations will be implemented such as social distancing and mask wearing.

“We thank our customers for supporting local farmers and producers and ask their help by coming in good health, following COVID-19 safety measures, and washing purchases before eating,” said Langlotz.

Participating Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds local farmers & producers include: Albright Farms, Daily Crisis Farm, Harford Vineyard & Winery, Hills Forest Fruit Farm, and White House Fresh Flowers.