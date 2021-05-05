Towson, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is hosting a second dose Moderna vaccine clinic for anyone who missed their scheduled second dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to Baltimore County Department of Health.

Marylanders are eligible to receive a second shot if they received their first dose of Moderna on or before April 7.

The clinic will be located at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Wednesday, May 5, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Residents can receive a shot at the clinic even if they did not get their first dose at the Timonium Fairgrounds site.

Appointments are preferred by not required and can be made at https://www.marylandvax.org/reg/6069129490.

Marylanders should bring their vaccine card when getting their second dose.

Individuals who have misplaced their vaccine card can download a copy by visiting md.myir.net.

To date, over 390,000 Baltimore County residents have received at least their first vaccine dose.

However, approximately 4.27 percent of County residents, about 16,000 people, have received a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine but have not yet received a second dose more than 30 days after their first dose.

Both vaccines require a second dose in order to provide effective protection against COVID-19.