FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado with peak winds of 90 miles per hours moved through Frederick County Monday.
The tornado caused extensive tree damage for three-fourths of a mile between Libertytown and Mt. Pleasant.READ MORE: Hogan, Ripken Push Vaccinations During Aberdeen Stadium Tour
READ MORE: Toddler Injured In Ocean City Bridge Crash Out Of Hospital
On Monday, another EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph produced extensive tree damage along an approximately ¾ mile long path between Libertytown and Mt. Pleasant in Frederick County, MD. Visit https://t.co/xcZIkIA9XS for more information on the tornado. pic.twitter.com/u1JdsYZ4fU
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 5, 2021
The tornado formed around 8:14 p.m. and was 200 yards wide at maximum. No injuries or deaths were reported.
As estimated 150 trees were uprooted, snapped or damaged.
On #WJZ all the warnings on Monday did produce a tornado in Frederick County at 8:37 pm pic.twitter.com/PsDPlnAHG7
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) May 5, 2021MORE NEWS: FDA Expected To OK Pfizer Vaccine For Preteens, Teens