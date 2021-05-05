COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
By Bob Turk
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado with peak winds of 90 miles per hours moved through Frederick County Monday.

The tornado caused extensive tree damage for three-fourths of a mile between Libertytown and Mt. Pleasant.

The tornado formed around 8:14 p.m. and was 200 yards wide at maximum. No injuries or deaths were reported.

As estimated 150 trees were uprooted, snapped or damaged.