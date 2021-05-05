BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A $30,000 reward is being offered for information in the the fatal shooting of Ephraim Gordon, a man who was visiting Baltimore from Israel.
Councilman Yitzy Schleifer said an entire neighborhood is grieving after the 31-year-old was gunned down in the early morning hours of May 3 on the steps of his aunt and uncle’s home in the 3700 block of Ford’s Lane. He was here for a quick visit from Israel for his cousin’s wedding.READ MORE: Violent Weekend In Baltimore As Several Shootings Claim Lives, Including Ephraim Gordon Visiting From Israel
“They go from a high point of having their relative’s wedding, and families finally seeing each other for the first time in a long time, and to have a relative come in from out of the country just for a week, to be gunned down is horrific,” said Schleifer.
Police are now offering $30,000 for information in this case.
Anyone with information about this shooting, where two victims were shot, is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
