BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Giant Pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations at all 152 pharmacy locations, according to Giant Food.

Giant Food is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all approved ages every Monday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at all 152 pharmacy locations throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware with no appointment needed.

Walk-in vaccinations are available for individuals receiving either their first or second dose of the vaccine.

“Our Giant pharmacy team remains committed to making the vaccine accessible for our communities,” said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food. “We’re proud to now be able to offer convenient walk-in options to residents with no appointment needed, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated.”

While being vaccinated, Giant Pharmacists will work to schedule second doses, if needed.

If customers would like to schedule an appointment, they may still visit giantfood.com/covid-info to register for an appointment at any of the Giant’s pharmacy locations.

Locations will continue to receive supply with appointments available each week.

Giant Pharmacies will use the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on the specific location.

A list of vaccines offered at each location is available at giantfood.com/covid-info.

Vaccines are provided at no cost, though residents are asked to bring their health insurance card and driver’s license to their appointment.