BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles pitcher John Means added his name to Major League Baseball’s record books on Wednesday throwing a no hitter against the Seattle Mariners in a 6-0 win. The performance from Means marks the Orioles first solo no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969.
Means missed out on a perfect game only because of a ball that got past catcher Pedro Severino on a strikeout of Sam Haggerty in the third inning. Haggerty reached first on what was ruled a wild pitch but then was caught attempting to steal second allowing Means to face the minimum 27 hitters in the outing.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Nearly 5M Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered In The State
The moment that will live in Orioles lore.
The magical @JMeans25. pic.twitter.com/zjelSD6GZv
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 5, 2021
In the nine inning outing, Means tied a career-high in strike outs with 12, his most since September 20 of last year when he struck out 12 Tampa Bay Rays in a 2-1 win.
JOHNREAD MORE: Hampden Restaurants Launch GoFundMe To Stop Auction Of Their Buildings
MEANS
HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/NfAdpI16so
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 5, 2021
The no hitter for Means was a bit of a full circle moment for the O’s franchise as WJZ sports director Mark Viviano noted on Twitter. The last time Baltimore was involved in a no hitter on a Wednesday afternoon in Seattle, they were the ones being no hit by Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma back in August of 2015.
MORE NEWS: Lawsuit Seeks Confederate Statue's Removal From Talbot County Courthouse
Last time the O's were involved in a no-hitter was a Wednesday afternoon in SEA. Hmm.
Aug 12, 2015 O's were no-hit by Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma. ⚾️@WJZ
John Means 8 IP, 0 H at SEA today. 6-0 O's. pic.twitter.com/7qsNs4sJvn
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) May 5, 2021
Means was able to complete the no hitter with 113 pitches, throwing 79 of them for strikes as he improved his record to 4-0 on the young season and the Orioles moved to 15-16 on the year.