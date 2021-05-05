ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ledo Pizza is on a hiring spree, they’re looking to add 1,000 new employees.
The popular pizza brand is holding a Hiring Day even at all of their 107 locations on Monday, May 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Positions range from back of house, front of house and even management positions. Here's an application for job openings, those interested will have to fill out before arriving to the restaurant.
"We're honored and excited to provide thousands of jobs across the East Coast and can't wait to grow our Ledo Pizza family," said Ledo Pizza CEO Jamie Beall. "We offer detailed training, flexible hours, competitive pay and a fun work atmosphere that sets us apart from our competitors. As a family-owned business, we care for each of our employees like they are part of our family. We're eager to meet some incredible individuals over the next few weeks!"
Managers will be onsite to conduct on-the-spot interviews. Look here to find a Ledo Pizza near you.