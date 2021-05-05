BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a record setting month in March, Maryland’s six casinos combined generated $162.1 million in gaming revenue in April, making it the third best month of all-time.

The total represents an increase of 11.6% compared to April of 2019. All casinos were closed in April of 2020 when the pandemic was entering its second month.

This comes as MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe Casino were limited to 50% capacity in April 2021 due to local jurisdiction orders. The remaining four were operating at full capacity, but still had some slot machines and table game seats closed off to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Casino revenues contributed nearly $7 million to the state, that’s an 12.4% increase compared to April of 2019. Contributions go towards benefitting communities where casinos are located, the horse racing industry and minority and women owned businesses.

Here’s a break down of the numbers:

MGM National Harbor (2,017 slot machines, 198 table games)

$62,354,624 in April 2021, an increase of $1,549,954 (2.5%) from April 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel (2,879 slot machines, 185 table games)

$58,217,255 in April 2021, an increase of $10,380,271 (21.7%) from April 2019

Horseshoe Casino (1,035 slot machines, 137 table games)

$19,675,835 in April 2021, a decrease of $1,350 (>0.1%) from April 2019

Hollywood Casino (604 slot machines, 16 table games)

$8,522,069 in April 2021, an increase of $2,278,905 (36.5 %) from April 2019

Ocean Downs Casino (605 slot machines, 18 table games)

$7,686,539 in April 2021, an increase of $1,769,734 (29.9%) from April 2019

Rocky Gap Casino (528 slot machines, 16 table games)

$5,650,074 in April 2021, an increase of $892,719 (18.8%) from April 2019

Casinos were closed on March 16th, 2020 and re-opened with restrictions on June 19, 2020.