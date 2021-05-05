BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey officially launch the Mayor’s ‘Capture the Pothole Challenge,’ according to the Department of Transportation.

With the Mayor’s ‘Capture the Pothole Challenge’, the city is asking Baltimore residents and visitors to report potholes to 311 or file an online service request for repair.

“With my new ‘Capture the Pothole Challenge’, I encourage all residents to report potholes to 311 so that together we can improve city roadways,” said Mayor Scott.

Potholes that are reported to 311 are typically addressed within 48 hours and emergency situations are addressed immediately.

“The Department of Transportation works throughout the city each day to service streets on a proactive basis, but we also rely on the public’s help to report any issues that arise,” said Director Sharkey.

In addition to reporting potholes to 311, residents are encouraged to be creative by taking photos of potholes on city streets and posting fun images of them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Not only is this a fun initiative where residents can show their creative sides, but it’s a great way that the public can help us to maintain city streets in neighborhoods throughout the city,” said Mayor Scott.

Residents should include #Checkoutmypothole on each image they create and follow the contest requirements listed here.

Participants may submit one entry per day now through May 30, 2021.

The resident that posts the most creative/amusing pothole image will be selected to fill potholes with Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

The winner of the ‘Capture the Pothole Challenge’ will be announced on or about Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

“We encourage all residents to participate in this fun challenge so that our work together will provide better roadways for Baltimore neighborhoods,” said Director Sharkey.

A complete list of rules can be found here.