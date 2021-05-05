BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for anyone who has information regarding the fatal shooting of a man on North Payson Street, according to Baltimore City Police.
On April 27, around 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Payson Street for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 21 year-old Wayne Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Williams was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information and/or video footage to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org or call 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
If a person’s tip to the hotline leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case, then they may be eligible for a reward of up to $4,000.