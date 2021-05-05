TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) – A Baltimore County School Crossing Guard remains in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in front of Cromwell Valley Elementary Magnet School.

Residents in the area said the road has become increasingly dangerous. Isa Michael lives along the section of Providence Road where the crash occurred.

“They’re always speeding, you know, flying out of here it’s like 695,” he said.

Michael said he often saw the female crossing guard guiding children to and from school. He said he would wave and the children seemed to enjoy her company.

“I hope she’ll be OK for her sake, for our sake, for the children’s sake,” he said.

Danielle Moore, Baltimore County Police spokeswoman, said the crossing guard was flown to Shock Trauma and the driver who hit her remained at the scene.

“The driver of the Acura that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and at this time showed no signs of impairment,” Moore said.

Residents are asking the people who use the road to slow down and think of the children.

“Of course, it makes me nervous for my grandchildren for everybody else’s children. There should be a caution or something. Let’s do something about it,” Michael said. “Be careful. There’s a school. There’s cameras. You’re in a school (zone.) Slow down – you don’t have to do 90.”