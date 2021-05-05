BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Cinco de Mayo! And while it’s a day of celebration in the U.S., it’s not a holiday celebrated in Mexico.

WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos spoke to Baltimore’s Mexican community to see how they’re observing the day.

At El Taquito Mexicano on Eastern Avenue, they’re preparing a party. For owner Don Victor, Cinco de Mayo is about sharing a taste of home.

He’s from the Mexican state of Puebla where the battle between the French was won. That’s the reason for Cinco de Mayo.

While it isn’t really a big holiday in Mexico, the celebration is here in America.

The restaurant is cooking up their classics: taquitos, quesadillas, sopes, pozole and menudo.

And instead of toasting May 5th with tequila, Victor is making his favorite drink – tepache. It’s made from pineapples, cinnamon and sugar.

For the best quality of tepache, you put the entire pineapple in with the sugar

Victor’s son, Sebastian, loves it fresh.

“I really like it!” he said.

But after forty days, it becomes fermented and alcoholic and that is the one that’s only allowed for adults.

In honor of the battle, Victor said you must drink!