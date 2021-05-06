FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Sunday.
The Frederick Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Enyla Lyne Thomas of Frederick, MD.
She was last seen on May 2, 2021 around 6:00 p.m. in the 9200 block of Ridgefield Circle.
Thomas is five-foot-four and weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and hot pink and white sneakers.
She also has a gold nose piercing & a tattoo of a dollar sign on the webbing of her hand.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at (301)-600-1046.