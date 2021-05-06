LA PLATA, Md. (WJZ)– Maryland State police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Charles County.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers say 31-year-old Courtney D. Woodward of California, Maryland was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent on Route 6.
Witnesses tell investigators Woodward was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.
That’s when she collided with a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by 61-year-old Cynthia H. Froehlich near Rogers Mill Place.
Woodward was ejected from her vehicle.
She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.
Froehlich was trapped in her vehicle.
She was declared dead at the scene.
No one else was injured.
Both drivers were the only people in their cars.
State police say the crash remains under investigation.