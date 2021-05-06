COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Metrics Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — An Annapolis police officer moonlighting as a security guard for a Baltimore County Walmart was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony theft scheme in February and March, Baltimore County Police said.

Gerrard Lamont Williams Jr., 36, of the unit block of Wildberry Court, was working at the Walmart in the 3600 block of Washington Boulevard, police said. Between Feb. 8 and March 30, Williams allegedly stole $3,643.59 worth of items, including flat-screen televisions, window air conditioners, baby products, food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, household goods, dog food and other pet care items, and bedding, police said.

Williams was arrested at his home on a warrant issued April 27, police said. He since has been released on his own recognizance, police said.

Annapolis Police cooperated with the Baltimore County Police during the investigation.

