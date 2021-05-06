BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Aging has announced Thursday plans to reopen senior centers after a 14-month hiatus.
Beginning Monday, May 10, nine of the county's largest senior centers will host orientations in advance of reopening for limited capacity later this year. Those participating will learn about the new safety protocols.
Once enough people take the orientations, the county will open the centers to full capacity. They believe that should happen around July.
“We’re thrilled to begin to reopen our senior centers so we can do even more to serve the more than 20,000 residents are members of the county’s 20 senior centers and Senior Box Office,” said Laura D. Riley, Director of the Department of Aging. “This phased reopening will ensure that we can provide a clean and safe environment at our largest centers as we work towards reopening all our centers as quickly and as safely as possible.”
You can find the registration forms for the orientation here, or by calling 410-887-2040.
Here is a list of the nine centers set to reopen:
- Ateaze Senior Center, 7401 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222, 410-887-7233, ateazesc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Bykota Senior Center, 611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204, 410-887-3094, bykotasc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Catonsville Senior Center, 501 North Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21228, 410-887-0900, catonsvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Cockeysville Senior Center, 10535 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, 410-887-7694, cockeyscillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Essex Senior Center, 600 Dorsey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221, 410-887-0267, essexsc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Liberty Senior Center, 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, MD 21133, 410-887-0780, libertysc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Parkville Senior Center, 8601 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234, 410-887-5338, parkvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Pikesville Senior Center, 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, 410-887-1245, pikesvillesc@baltimorecountymd.gov
- Seven Oaks Senior Center, 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21236, 410-887-5192, sevenoakssc@baltimorecountymd.gov
The county’s remaining eleven senior centers will reopen when the state expands its capacity limits, gets more guidance from the CDC and approval from both state and local Department of Health.
All Baltimore County senior centers have been closed since March 17, 2020 due to the pandemic.
