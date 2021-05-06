BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Library will reopen for limited, in-person browsing on Monday, May 17.

Seventeen of the 19 branches will open at 30 percent capacity. The library’s curbside service option will remain in place indefinitely.

Public browsing hours will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All visitors must complete a health screening at bacosafe.com prior to entering and those age 5 and over must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times

“We are excited to reopen to the public and serve our community through in-person services. Safety has and will remain a top priority. I am proud of how quickly our team pivoted and adjusted to make the necessary changes during this unprecedented pandemic to provide our community safe access to the library,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine.

Services available include browsing and self-checkout materials, limited computer use (one hour per day), information and account requests, self-service printing, faxing and copying and library card registration. Digital conversion cards for full access to the collection are also available.

Loan fees will continue to be waived indefinitely.

The library has been closed for public browsing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020, however, they have continued to offer services and alternatives to the public. Curbside pickup, grab-and-go meals, computer appointments, virtual programs and many more services have been offered during the pandemic.

Programs will remain virtual at this time but outdoor, in-person programs will be held at select branches this summer. More library services and usage of the facility will apart of future reopening phases.

For more information about branches and services, visit bcpl.info.

Note the Reisterstown and Rosedale branches are currently under renovation. The Reisterstown Branch will remain closed for curbside service and in-branch browsing; the Rosedale Branch will offer curbside service but no in-branch browsing.