BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are continuing to investigate a double shooting that occurred Wednesday night Lansdowne.
Detectives responded to the call in the 3200 block of Kessler Road just before 7 p.m. Once on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body. Both victims were transported to the hospital.
Detectives believe this was a targeted attack, however, the case remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area on Wednesday evening is being asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUp, online or via mobile app.