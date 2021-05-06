PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police need your help identifying a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night in Pikesville.

Family members are mourning the loss of 33-year-old Lakisha Furnanders, who they say was killed trying to cross the street along Reisterstown Road coming from Applebees headed toward Howard Johnson.

“We’re devastated. This is hurting us all beyond measures,” said Nicole Torrence, Furnanders’ sister. “It makes me feel like how can somebody sleep at night, be that senseless to do something like that and not turn themselves in.”

Around 10:30 p.m., Furnanders was walking east along Reisterstown Road, just north of Randall Avenue, when she was struck, police said.

“Her friend was already across the street, she was about to cross the street and this car just came out of nowhere,” Torrence said. “From what we were told, was driving super-fast, had to be going at least 100 on that street and she didn’t even have a chance.”

Furnanders died on scene, family members said.

Surveillance video captured a car police believe was involved in the incident. Investigators say the car never stopped, heading south towards Baltimore.

“The person that did this, to me, feels like they don’t have no value for human life,” Torrence said.

Furnanders was a mother of three, with a personality her sister says could light up a room.

“If anybody met her, even if they only met her one time, they will always remember her,” she said.

Furnanders was also a former substitute teacher at Arlington Elementary Middle School.

“She was caring and loved the children,” Torrence said.

As family and loved ones try to heal, they’re begging for the driver responsible to come forward.

“Please turn yourself in. If this would have happened to them, they would want justice as well,” Torrence said.

A vigil for Furnanders will be held on Saturday.

If you recognize the vehicle in the surveillance video, or have any information about this crash, you’re asked to call Baltimore County Police.