BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members are both angry and concerned after an Israeli man was murdered in Baltimore.

Members of community walked several blocks to hand out flyers informing neighbors of a $30,000 reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information regarding Efraim Gordon’s murder.

“What happened to this person is not fair. This person is a young man, came from Israel to visit the family, and he was murdered by this criminal,” said Jonathan Attar.

Attar was one of more than two dozen people who gathered in the 3700 block of Fords Lane to help assist with flyer distribution.

“If we sit and do nothing, it will continue happening — and we have to stop it,” said one woman.

Gordon, 31, was murdered Monday near aunt and uncle’s home on Fords Lane and residents continue to express their frustrations with the city’s high crime rate.

“It’s not just about one man, it’s like this is a pattern,” said a man, who also brought his children along to help hand out the flyers.

“This has just devastated the entire community,” said Councilman Yitzy Schleifer,”and you have a lot of people taking off of work to go door-to-door hanging up signs to make sure those responsible for this murder are brought to justice.”

Gordon was from Israel and was visiting Baltimore for the first time for his cousin’s wedding. His sister spoke with Israel National News.

“Nothing was stolen. He had his watch, his passport, his ID, his bag of money,” said the victim’s sister, Ella Gordon. Detectives say they will review camera footage in the area for possible leads.

Baltimore’s crime problem has been a big talking point for politicians this week. Ninety nine people were killed at this time in 2020 compared to 108 so far in 2021.

Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott exchanged words on Twitter addressing the issue of crime in the city.

The governor will meet with the mayor and police commissioner next week to further discuss possible plans to reduce violence in Baltimore.

“I’ve met with now for mayors and five or six commissioners in my six years as governor. We haven’t heard a plan yet from this current group, and I’m anxious to hear what their plans are,” said Hogan.

