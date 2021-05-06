COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Metrics Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Lawsuit, Ocean City, Talkers, Topless Women At the Beach

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The fight for women to go topless in Maryland’s most popular beach town is back in court.

A federal appeals court has heard arguments from advocates who want to overturn Ocean City’s ordinance that bans women from going topless.

A ruling was made last year to uphold the 2017 law that made nudity a municipal infraction punishable by a $1,000 fine.

The case began when five Maryland women sued Ocean City, saying the law unfairly targets women.

But city officials say the ordinance is necessary to maintain the town’s family-friendly character.

