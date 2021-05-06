EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters fought an early morning blaze in Edgewater on Thursday.
The fire broke out in a three-story townhouse in the 200 block of Galewood Drive around 3:07 a.m.
A neighbor called 911 after hearing what sounded like an explosion and seeing the home across the street in flames.
When firefighters arrived, they found the front of the middle home on fire. Upon investigation they saw a gas meter was involved, the gas was shut off and the fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.
A fire was also found in the garage that had extending into the living room on the floor above.
A smoke alarm was present, but did not go off until everyone in the home had escaped.
No one was hurt, but the Red Cross is now helping the occupants of the home. That includes two adults, two children and four cats.
The extent of the property damage is still being determined.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Explosives Investigation Unit.