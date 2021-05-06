COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Deals, Food, freebies, healthcare workers, National Nurses Day, WJZ Instagram

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s National Nurses Day on Thursday, May 6 and to thank them for all their hard work, several businesses are offering deals and freebies.

Health care workers who show their ID will get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Chipotle is also offering free burritos to health care workers while supplies last through May 31. You can apply for a free burrito here.

Health care workers can also receive a 25 percent discount at participating IHOP restaurants with their health care IDs.

CBS Baltimore Staff