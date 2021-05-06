BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s National Nurses Day on Thursday, May 6 and to thank them for all their hard work, several businesses are offering deals and freebies.
Health care workers who show their ID will get a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations.
Chipotle is also offering free burritos to health care workers while supplies last through May 31. You can apply for a free burrito here.
Health care workers can also receive a 25 percent discount at participating IHOP restaurants with their health care IDs.