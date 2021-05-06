ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Nottingham man was charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly struck a Maryland State trooper and fled the scene along I-95 in Baltimore County Wednesday.
Gasper Botteon was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and other traffic charges related to the hit-and-run.
Police said Botteon was driving a white box truck when he reportedly struck a state trooper near the 64.4-mile marker in Rosedale around 4:15 p.m. The trooper was sitting inside his vehicle, while investigating another crash, when the driver’s side door was hit. The impact ripped off the door.
State Police immediately put out a BOLO for the suspect's vehicle. The box truck was spotted along Route 24 in Bel Air around 6:15 p.m.
Botteon was showing signs of impairment, police said. He was arrested on scene.
Neither the trooper or the suspect were injured.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
