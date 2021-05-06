ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland may soon be getting a new state song.
A spokesperson says Gov. Larry Hogan plans on signing a bill nixing the song.
Earlier this year, state lawmakers successfully voted to repeal "Maryland, My Maryland," after decades of failed attempts.
The song is a Civil War-era call to arms for the Confederacy against then President Abraham Lincoln.
The bill has been awaiting the governor’s signature since march.