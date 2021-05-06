BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday will be remembered for years to come as starting pitcher John Means twirled the sixth solo no-hitter in franchise history and the first since Jim Palmer in 1969. It was a special moment for the franchise and for Means who collected his first career no hitter. After the game, Means told the television broadcast that he had a little help from his late father, Alan, whose presence he felt during the outing.

“I know my dad was there today,” Means said. “He was back there telling me what pitch to throw – I mean, it’s pretty incredible.”

Means’ father died last year after a battle with Stage-4 pancreatic cancer, the night after his son made his second start of the shortened 2020 season. Late last year, Means’ son was born and he was given the middle name Alan in honor of his late grandfather.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this year, Means’ mother, Jill, said that even though Alan is gone she believes he’s still watching.

“It’s gonna be the greatest of great and saddest of sad. It’s that combination. But I still believe Alan is watching,” Jill Means said to Dan Connolly of The Athletic. “The sad and frustrating thing is that he is not enjoying it with us. But I truly still believe he is there.”

Based on his response following last night’s no-hitter, John believes that too.