COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Metrics Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Cinco De Mayo, Impaired Driving, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested 21 impaired drivers, issued more than 700 citations and nearly 1,000 warnings during their increased enforcement on Wednesday, Cinco de Mayo.

Police also are investigating two crashes that killed three people and another that involved a trooper Wednesday on I-95 in Rosedale. The trooper was standing outside his cruiser while responding to a crash. A white box truck hit the car’s driver side and ripped off the vehicle door, police said.

The trooper was not hurt in the incident, police said.

The 45-year-old driver from Baltimore County showed signs of impairment and is facing several charges, police said.

Police plan to continue the ramped up enforcement, looking for impaired drivers as summer starts and pandemic restrictions ease.

