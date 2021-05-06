OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire broke out in an Owings Mills townhome Thursday afternoon.
A call came in for a fire just after 1 p.m. in the 4700 block of Uxton Circle. The fire was out by 1:29 p.m.READ MORE: Detectives Continue To Investigate Double Shooting In Lansdowne
Five adults and three children were displaced after the fire. No injuries were reported.READ MORE: Police Investigating Bank Robbery At Glen Burnie Wells Fargo
Three adjacent homes have damages.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment In Your Future?
The cause of the fire is under investigation.