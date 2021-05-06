COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Metrics Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire broke out in an Owings Mills townhome Thursday afternoon.

A call came in for a fire just after 1 p.m. in the 4700 block of Uxton Circle. The fire was out by 1:29 p.m.

Five adults and three children were displaced after the fire. No injuries were reported.

Three adjacent homes have damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

