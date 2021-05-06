DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Human remains are discovered by a few fishermen Wednesday in Dundalk. Now a homicide investigation is underway.

People on the water found human remains near the Peninsula Expressway Bridge and called it into Baltimore County Police.

“He did call 911 and upon investigation, our dive team did respond to the location to search the waterways for any additional remains,” said Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Danielle Moore.

Human remains were found under this bridge, in the water- discovered by fishermen.@BaltCoPolice say the homicide unit is investigating. pic.twitter.com/wDd0XGMHg4 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) May 6, 2021

Police have not said whether or not anything else was found, but residents in the area are upset to hear a homicide investigation is underway in their backyard.

Wilhelmina Watnoski was born and raised along the water in Dundalk and said she’s uneasy.

“It’s scary now that we hear about a dead body in the water,” Watnoski said.

She was walking this beach earlier this week, near the Peninsula Expressway Bridge, when she found a wallet.

Now she’s thinking twice about that discovery, phoning it in to police.

“Now that you said a body was found I’m wondering about that wallet did it below to that person,” she said.

Dive teams spent most of Wednesday searching for additional remains, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with any information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death to call 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tips also can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Metro Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-7LOCKUP, the P3TIPS mobile app or http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/