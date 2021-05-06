GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a bank robbery in Glen Burnie Wednesday afternoon.
Northern District Police responded to a hold-up alarm at a Wells Fargo located at 7700 Ritchie Highway.
Upon arrival police talked to a bank manager who told them a male suspect entered the bank and slipped a note to the teller announcing a robbery.
The suspect was unarmed and the teller gave him an undetermined amount of money. The suspect fled toward Aquahart Road.
No one was hurt.
The suspect had a beard and hair twists. He was in his thirties and was wearing a white shirt, grey pants and black shoes.
Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 140-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.