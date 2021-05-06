COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Metrics Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ)  — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a bank robbery in Glen Burnie Wednesday afternoon.

Northern District Police responded to a hold-up alarm at a Wells Fargo located at 7700 Ritchie Highway.

Upon arrival police talked to a bank manager who told them a male suspect entered the bank and slipped a note to the teller announcing a robbery.

The suspect was unarmed and the teller gave him an undetermined amount of money. The suspect fled toward Aquahart Road.

No one was hurt.

The suspect had a beard and hair twists. He was in his thirties and was wearing a white shirt, grey pants and black shoes.

Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 140-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

