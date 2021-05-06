COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Metrics Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County rapper who stole millions of dollars to boost his rap career was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Thirty-three year old Chad Arrington, who goes by the name “Chad Focus,” pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer and using a company credit card to finance his dreams.

In all, he stole four million dollars to portray that his career was successful.

In addition to the prison sentence, he will have to repay the money.

