BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured late Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in southwest Baltimore around 10:23 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were found suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Another shooting happened about an hour earlier at 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mosher Street.
Officers found a 40-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his arm.
He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Three other shootings were reported Wednesday.
Anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.