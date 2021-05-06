COVID-19 IN MDNearly 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured late Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in southwest Baltimore around 10:23 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were found suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Another shooting happened about an hour earlier at 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mosher Street.

Officers found a 40-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his arm.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Three other shootings were reported Wednesday.

Anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff