BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The nonprofit StoryCorps is recording two rounds of interviews with Marylanders.
"It's a living record of our time," WYPR Program Director Andy Bienstock said. "Normally, history gets written about our most famous people, but this is everyone's history."
StoryCorps partners with WYPR 88.1 FM. The oral history project usually has a mobile recording booth, but is recording stories virtually this year.
“StoryCorps is naked emotion at its best,” Bienstock said. “They bear their souls to each other and you don’t often get to hear that every day.”
Dan Ewald and Jon Kmetz are among the Marylanders recording their story this May. The two are among the first Marylanders to get married after marriage equality became law in 2013.
“It is important to tell those stories, and I think it really is important to realize things really have changed,” Kmetz said.
Kmetz and Ewald’s story will air on WYPR and be preserved at the Library of Congress.
Even though the reservations are full, StoryCorps has a do-it-yourself website to submit your story. https://storycorps.org/discover/onesmallstep/
To see previous Baltimore StoryCorps stories, click here: https://storycorps.org/location/baltimore/