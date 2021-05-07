BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating two more shootings Thursday night in the city.
Officers responded to an area hospital around 6:30 p.m. after they were called about a walk-in shooting victim. The 22-year-old man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his elbow.
The victim told police was walking on Monument Street at East Avenue when he heard gunfire. When he got home he realized he had been been shot.
Then around 8:49 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North Glover Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a crime scene, but no victims.
A while later, officers got a call about another walk-in shooting victim. The 23-year-old man had been shot in the lower back.
So far this year there have been 215 non fatal shootings, up from 193 at this time last year. Homicides are also slightly up with 109 reported so far this year. At this time last year, there were a reported 101 homicides.
Anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.