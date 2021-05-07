BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works said Friday it only will remove graffiti from public property and public assets, such as light poles and statues.
Owners of private property that has graffiti will be referred to other companies and organizations that can offer that service.READ MORE: SEE IT: Good Samaritan Recalls Moment He Jumped Into Bay To Rescue Toddler After Ocean City Crash
The restart of the Graffiti Removal Program will consist of three crews. DPW expects a large backlog of requests since citywide removal services have been suspended since July 2020. It may take some time to work through the backlog of requests before addressing new ones, according to a DPW statement.READ MORE: Man Killed in Shooting In Baltimore Friday
The service request number for graffiti will be reactivated in the 311 system today. DPW will work to develop a preferred vendor list for residents and businesses who call 311 to request graffiti removal services on private property.MORE NEWS: Amazon To Host Vaccine Clinic For Employees Monday
“DPW stands ready and willing to again provide Graffiti Removal Services to City buildings and we are excited to support another priority of Mayor Scott’s administration,” said Acting Director Jason W. Mitchell.