BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a pilot program Friday that would direct some 911 calls to mental health professionals rather than police.
Scott said 13,00 calls are received yearly for behavioral health issues.READ MORE: Maryland Court Workers Barred From Wearing ‘Thin Blue Line’ Masks
Mayor Scott announces pilot program to direct some 911 calls that would have gone to police—to mental health professionals instead. He says 13,000 calls are received yearly for behavioral health issues. @wjz
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 7, 2021
“Today’s announcement is groundbreaking,” Mayor Scott said, adding this will better direct Baltimore’s 911 callers to appropriate emergency services.READ MORE: Baltimore Artscape Canceled For A Second Year In A Row
Sen. Chris Van Hollen said it’s about making sure when people call 911, they get the response warranted in the situation.
“You wouldn’t call a lawyer to deliver a baby and we shouldn’t call upon our police to respond to all those other situations where they may not be trained,” said Van Hollen.
He added Baltimore diverting 911 calls is not about defunding the police.
MORE NEWS: Man Seriously Injured After Fuel Explosion In Hagerstown