By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a pilot program Friday that would direct some 911 calls to mental health professionals rather than police.

Scott said 13,00 calls are received yearly for behavioral health issues.

“Today’s announcement is groundbreaking,” Mayor Scott said, adding this will better direct Baltimore’s 911 callers to appropriate emergency services.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said it’s about making sure when people call 911, they get the response warranted in the situation.

“You wouldn’t call a lawyer to deliver a baby and we shouldn’t call upon our police to respond to all those other situations where they may not be trained,” said Van Hollen.

He added Baltimore diverting 911 calls is not about defunding the police.

 

