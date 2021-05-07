COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Hospitalizations Drop Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers helped save the life of an unresponsive infant at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers Tyler Brady, Supreme Jones and Spencer Warner were conducting inspection operations on a flight departing to Montego Bay, Jamaica around 12:23 p.m. when a passenger reported that her infant son was unresponsive.

Officers notice that the child wasn’t breathing prompting Officer Warner to initiate CPR. Officers Jones and Warner quickly secured the area and called paramedics.

BWI Fire Rescue arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m. and continued with lifesaving efforts. The infant was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“This infant and his parents were incredibly fortunate that highly trained Customs and Border Protection officers were nearby to render immediate life-saving assistance to help paramedics save this precious young child’s life,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Office.

