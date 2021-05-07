COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Hospitalizations Drop Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 768 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths Friday morning as hospitalizations drop down again.

Over five million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, with over 2.2 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: Jury Finds Frederick Man Guilty For 2019 Rape

Hospitalizations went down by 42, now standing at 859 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those, 219 are in intensive care and 640 are in acute care.

Since the pandemic began, there are 452,035 total confirmed cases and 8,642 deaths. The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 3.53%

There are 2,219,257 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,047,436 doses so far. Of those, 2,828,179 are first doses with 18,129 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,023,236 are second doses, 30,921 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan Helps Pull People To Safety After 4 Fall Into Bay
A total of 196,021 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2,187 in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,884 (206) 1*
Anne Arundel 42,956 (587) 14*
Baltimore City 51,743 (1035) 23*
Baltimore County 64,325 (1457) 36*
Calvert 4,175 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,275 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,246 (231) 5*
Cecil 6,141 (130) 2*
Charles 10,642 (189) 2*
Dorchester 2,736 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,540 (312) 9*
Garrett 1,996 (62) 1*
Harford 16,245 (268) 5*
Howard 19,010 (227) 6*
Kent 1,325 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,154 (1481) 46*
Prince George’s 83,714 (1445) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,949 (44) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,901 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,548 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,099 (37) 0*
Washington 14,321 (273) 3*
Wicomico 7,517 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,593 (97) 1*
Data not available 0 (52) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,083 (3) 0*
10-19 46,247 (6) 1*
20-29 82,973 (41) 1*
30-39 77,404 (91) 6*
40-49 67,514 (247) 5*
50-59 67,470 (717) 28*
60-69 44,935 (1,437) 18*
70-79 24,694 (2,196) 40*
80+ 15,715 (3,901) 92*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 236,350 (4,166) 92*
Male 215,685 (4,476) 99*
Unknown 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Will Be Laid To Rest Monday
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 139,022 (3,052) 70*
Asian (NH) 10,937 (298) 8*
White (NH) 159,518 (4,373) 98*
Hispanic 68,554 (785) 15*
Other (NH) 21,109 (85) 0*
Data not available 52895 (49) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff