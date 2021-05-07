SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The funeral for slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook will be held on Monday, May 10.
The body of Heacook, who died in the line of duty, will be escorted from Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury starting at 8:45 a.m.READ MORE: Country Music Star Jimmie Allen To Hold Fundraiser For Cpl. Keith Heacook's Family
The following roads will be temporary closed as the procession passes:
- Route 54 eastbound
- Left on US 13 Southbound
- Enter Maryland
- Left on E. Naylor Mill Road
- Left on Zion Road
- Right on Beaglin Park Drive
They are expected to arrive at the church by 9:05 a.m.
A public viewing for Heacook will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees must follow covid protocols.READ MORE: Slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Honored With Escort From Baltimore's Shock Trauma
Services will begin around 12:20 p.m. and will last one hour.
You can watch the service via livestream on the church’s YouTube page. It will also be made available on the corporal’s tribute page.
Also expect closures on Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US 50 Business) will be closed starting at 4 a.m.MORE NEWS: Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Dies After On-Duty Assault, Gov. Hogan Orders Flags At Half-Staff