TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) – Members of law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel from all across Maryland came together Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens for Fallen Heroes Day.

Since 1986, Marylanders have been coming to the Fallen Heroes Memorial for a ceremony to pay tribute to fallen first responders.

“I need to do what I can so that they’ll never be forgotten,” said Senior Officer Michael Dunn with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Three police officers, three firefighters and a paramedic were recognized for the sacrifices they made including:

Police Officer III Kyle David Olinger of the Montgomery County Police Department, Maryland, who died on April 18, 2019.

Firefighter Michael “Mike” Powers of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department in Frederick County, Maryland, who died on June 25, 2019.

Assistant Engineer Otis Isaacs, Jr. of the North East Fire Company who died on December 29, 2019.

Paramedic Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Schaffer of the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company in Carroll County, who died on August 10, 2020.

Corporal Christine Peters of the Greenbelt Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who died on January 14, 2021.

Additionally, one police officer and one firefighter who died in the line of duty before Fallen Heroes Day was established in 1986, including:

Firefighter Alexander C. Johnson of Rescue Hose Company No. 1, Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, who died on July 13, 1958.

Police Officer Milton I. Spell of the Baltimore City Police Department, who died on August 15, 1974.

There was also a moment of silence for Corporal Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department who died on April 28 after being assaulted when responding to a fight. He will be honored at the Fallen Heroes Day 2022 ceremony

A flyover and 21 gun salute concluded the ceremony.

“We have people who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in serving and protecting the public and I think this year more than any other we should be especially grateful for that sacrifice,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.