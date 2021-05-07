COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Hospitalizations Drop Again
By Annie Rose Ramos
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Four people were rescued from the dark, chilly waters near the Bay Bridge Thursday night.

A good Samaritan, Annapolis firefighters and Natural Resources Police rushed to the scene.

The call for help came in just before 10 p.m. about a half a mile south of the Bay Bridge. That’s where a boater spotted flared and then saw the overturned cuddly cabin boat and sprung in action.

As the good Samaritan got closer, he could see the 30-foot boat almost completely submerged and he saw three people in the water. He managed to get his boat close enough to pull the three people onto his boat. The fourth person was still missing, so he started looking along with the first responders.

A Natural Resources Police diver found the fourth person, who was wearing a life jacket in the water. That person was then helped aboard an Annapolis fire boat before being flown to Shock Trauma as a precaution.

No injuries are reported that this time.

