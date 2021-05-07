OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A joyous occasion. The good Samaritan and the first responders who saved a baby after a crash along the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Maryland reunited on Friday afternoon.

The Ocean City Fire Department hosted good Samaritan, Jonathan Bauer, who saved an 18-month-old girl after the serious crash on the Route 90 bridge last weekend and his family. The infant was ejected into the water in her car seat, while the vehicle she was riding in dangled over the side of the bridge.

Jonathan spoke about how he and daughter, Ava, were initially involved in the chain-reaction crash. As he looked around to make sure his daughter and others at the scene were OK, he heard someone screaming for help.

A baby had fallen into the water after the crash. Although initially she was facing up, she flipped over and Jonathan knew he needed to take action to save her life.

He took off his shoes, told his teenage daughter to call 911 and jumped in.

Once he was in the water, he swam to the child and rescued her. A family in a boat nearby came over and pulled both of them into the boat.

His daughter recalled the shock from initially being involved in the accident, to then watching her father jump into the water to rescue the baby.

They laughed remembering how she asked her dad, “now that you’re in the water, how are you going to get back out?”

He said, “good question.”

The baby girl was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released from the hospital.

Bauer is the Vice President of Information System at Atlantic General Hospital.

