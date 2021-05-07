FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man was found guilty on Thursday afternoon of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and possession of phencyclidine (PCP) following a April 2019 incident.
Christopher Alexander, 39, was convicted by a jury late Thursday afternoon for the assault and rape of a female acquaintance.
According to authorities, the victim went to the defendant’s house on the night of April 22, 2019 for what had been arranged as a hair appointment. Once arrived, the defendant then offered the victim several drinks which caused her to become unconscious for a period of time.
The victim stated that she awoke to Alexander raping her, immediately pushed him off and ran out of the residence in the early hours of April 23. She then went to a friend's house to call for help and was treated at Frederick Health Hospital.
Blood and urine samples were taken and tested at the FBI Chemistry Unit. They tested positive for alcohol, phencyclidine (PCP) and a prescription antihistamine. A subsequent search of the defendant’s residence revealed a vial with a large quantity of phencyclidine.
“This young woman showed tremendous courage taking the stand to share her account of that terrible and traumatic night. Unfortunately, this kind of trauma often lasts for years,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a statement. “Hopefully, this guilty verdict and a lengthy sentence will help in the healing process.”
Alexander faces up to 21 years in the Division of Corrections. Sentencing is scheduled for July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
