HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) – A Hagerstown man was seriously injured after a fuel tank explosion Thursday morning.
According to authorities, the incident occurred at Advantage Landscaping and Construction on Salem Avenue in around 11:47 a.m. Officials said that an employee was attempting to weld a 100-gallon fuel tank when the truck exploded.
Fire marshals stated that the 45-year-old man was engulfed in flames and other employees ran to his aid with a fire extinguisher. He was treated and stabilized on the scene by paramedics before being flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center. He is currently listed in critical condition.
Another employee was also treated after the force of the explosion threw him off the back of the truck. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center and suffered non-life threatening injuries.