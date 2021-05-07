PITTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is actively investigating a house fire in Wicomico County.
The fire broke out in the 34600 block of Heartland Drive in Pittsville just before noon on Friday.
@MarylandOSFM is actively investigating this dwelling fire in Wicomico County. Just before noon, multiple companies responded to the 34600 block of Heartland Dr in Pittsville for a dwelling fire. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation. Photo Credit: @ShoreUndercover pic.twitter.com/S1szuJ5gus
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) May 7, 2021
No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.
