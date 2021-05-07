COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Hospitalizations Drop Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PITTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is actively investigating a house fire in Wicomico County.

The fire broke out in the 34600 block of Heartland Drive in Pittsville just before noon on Friday.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.

 

