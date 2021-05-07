TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland will memorialize a 15-year-old who was lynched 136 years ago in Towson.

The Howard Cooper Memorial Marker Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. with limited seating and will have a live stream option. The ceremony will happen at the site of Cooper’s murder, the old Baltimore County jail at 222 Courthouse Court.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, House Speaker Del. Adrienne Jones, Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski and County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, among others, will speak at the event.

The winner of the EJI-sponsored high school Racial Justice Essay Contest will also read their winning essay.

It’s part of an ongoing effort from The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, which works to document lynching in Maryland to spread public awareness of the state’s history with it.

Howard Cooper was a 15-year-old who was convicted by an all white jury that concluded he was guilty of rape in minutes.

He was sentenced to death. He was publicly lynched in the early morning of July 13, 1885 after being dragged out of his cell in the old Baltimore County jail by 75 masked men.

Cooper’s attorneys did try to appeal the conviction, arguing that his 14th amendment rights had been violated since Maryland prohibited Black people from serving on juries.

His lynching was one of at least 40 that happened in the state between 1854 and 1933.

You can watch the ceremony on Saturday: