REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has a long and storied horse industry that many people are unware of, but that is all about to change.

Built in the 1920s and eventually owned by the well-known Vanderbilt family, Sagamore Farm in Reisterstown has bred some of the world’s most famous horses.

“I don’t think that people who visit Baltimore would have any idea that Maryland has so many great horse farms and so many open spaces and just beautiful horse country,” said Jocelyn Brooks of Sagamore Farm.

However, coming soon in historic Reisterstown is a library and education center showcasing Maryland’s horse history.

“Maryland is very proud of its horse history and acknowledges it in many ways,” said Crickert Goodall, Executive Director of Maryland Horse Breeders Association. It will be a place for horse enthusiasts but also for those who want to learn more. “20,000 cars a day drive go by our building and so we’re hoping that people who know nothing come in and visit us.”

“I think the best part is going to introducing new people and saying, oh my God, I didn’t know there were so many ways to meet horses or ride horses,” said Brooks.

Baltimore is of course best known for the Preakness stakes but there’s more to the story.

“We have steeple chase races, we have fox chasing, we have horse shows,” said Goodall.

“It’s just known as horse country, which I think is really special,” said Books.

The target date to open the library doors is early spring 2022 before Preakness.