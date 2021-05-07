COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Metrics Continue To Decrease
Rest in peace, Olive. And cheers.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEMINOLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An Armstrong County woman who went viral for her love of beer during the lockdown has passed away.

You may remember Olive Veronesi from Seminole. She brought a smile to thousands of people’s faces during the difficult and unprecedented days of the early pandemic.

A photo of Olive holding a dry-erase board that read “I need more beer!!” went viral after it was posted to KDKA’s Facebook page last April.

Even Molson Coors heard Olive’s plea, showing up at her house with 150 Coors Light beers a few days later.

Photo Credit: KDKA

She turned 94 last Friday and of course celebrated with beer.

(Photo: Provided)