BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the school year winds down, seniors are finding creative ways to celebrate seniors in a Covid-friendly manner.
And there’s no better way to start the day than with breakfast.READ MORE: Unemployed Workers Rally, Demanding To Know When They Will Get Their Money
The SEED School of Maryland held a breakfast for its 26 graduates.READ MORE: Fallen Heroes Day Held Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
SEED is the state’s only public boarding school that focuses on students who would succeed in a 24 learning environment.
Most of the graduates are now headed off to colleges from all over the country, from Howard University to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Bucknell University to Spelman College.MORE NEWS: University of Maryland Updates Covid Guidelines