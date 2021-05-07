COVID-19 IN MDOver 5M Vaccine Doses Administered In The State, Hospitalizations Drop Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Education, Graduation, SEED School of Maryland, Seniors, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the school year winds down, seniors are finding creative ways to celebrate seniors in a Covid-friendly manner.

And there’s no better way to start the day than with breakfast.

READ MORE: Unemployed Workers Rally, Demanding To Know When They Will Get Their Money

The SEED School of Maryland held a breakfast for its 26 graduates.

READ MORE: Fallen Heroes Day Held Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens

SEED is the state’s only public boarding school that focuses on students who would succeed in a 24 learning environment.

Most of the graduates are now headed off to colleges from all over the country, from Howard University to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Bucknell University to Spelman College.

MORE NEWS: University of Maryland Updates Covid Guidelines

 

CBS Baltimore Staff